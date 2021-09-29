Kate Middleton GLITTERS in a gold Jenny Packham gown for the No Time to Die premiere in London

Daniel Craig's No Time to Die red carpet event got a royal upgrade! Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla attended the event all dressed to the nines. The family has missed dressing up. For the event, the Duchess of Cambridge glistened in a gold gown by her go-to designer, Jenny Packham while the Duke looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The British Royal family weren't the only celebrities who graced the red carpet of the event. Dame Judi Dench, Ana De Armas, Rami Malek and Billie Eilish were some of the other notable celebrities who walked the red carpet last night.

Kate Middleton undoubtedly caught the eyes of the paparazzi for she shone brightly in a glittery gold Jenny Packham gown. In one of her most glamorous looks to date, the Duchess' outfit featured shimmery gold sequins all through the outfit and structured shoulder pads. The outfit which seemed to be custom-made for the Royal also came with a built-in organza cape that featured a floor-sweeping train.

Elevating her glam look further, were brilliant gold earrings by O'Nita and matching stilettos. Her hair was pulled back into an elegant bouffant-style bun and heavy-duty makeup which included smokey eyes, filled-in brows, blushed out cheeks and loads of highlighter topped off her look for the starry night.

We love how glamorous Kate kept her look for the event! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

