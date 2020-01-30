Kate Middleton glows in a chic teal blue coat making it the ideal outfit to bundle up this winter

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out yet again in a flawless winter outfit we can't get enough of!

Kate Middleton seems to be having quite an eventful week. The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted out and about conducting her royal duties in some drool-worthy outfits and keeping warm in everything from comfortable trench coats to tweed. Yesterday, the Duchess was spotted at a pre-school having the time of her life and glowing bright!

For her outfit, the actress picked out an extremely comfortable and simple off-duty look. She opted for a vibrant teal blue trench coat to keep her warm, over a simple white high-neck white blouse. Black skinny jeans and suede boots by Jimmy Choo also added to her warm look. To accessorise, the Dutchess picked out delicate gold dangling earrings.

For her glam, Kate went with her usual rosy cheeks, filled-in brows, neutral glossy lips and just the right amount of mascara to highlight her eyes. Her hair was styled easily into loose glossy waves that swayed easily in the wind. The mother-of-three glowed bright and couldn't stop grinning as she spent the day serving breakfast to pre-school kids!

The duchess looked polished and showed off her dimple grin as she opted for the black ankle boots that have been her go-to footwear this winter. She looked no less than a Hollywood diva with her hair flying easily in the wind. We love the glow on Kate's face as well!

