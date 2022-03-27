Kate Middleton has a Cinderella moment in a romantic blue Phillipa Lepley gown in the Bahamas

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently touring the Bahamas as part of their Royal Tour. After not travelling internationally for two years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have resumed their Royal duties and even attended a special event while in the tropical destination that was hosted by the Governor-General at a luxe resort.

For the occasion, Kate Middleton looked no less than a fairytale princess in an ice-blue satin fit-and-flare dress with a deep neckline. The romantic number was designed by Phillipa Lepley, a British designer who is known for her evening and formal wear. The Duchess' dress featured a wrap-style bodice with tie-up patterns at her shoulders and opened up into a flared gown that accentuated her slender frame. The mother-of-three accessorised this look with a matching clutch and shimmery Gianvito Rossi pumps that bore Swarovski crystals on them, giving her outfit a magical and almost fairytale touch!

Middleton's jewels also included a delicate floral necklace with mother-of-pearl earrings that went well with her outfit. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner with a centre part and her skin had a luminous glow to it. Filled-in brows, defined eyes, glossy lips and blush on the apples of her cheeks rounded off the Royal's look well for the evening.

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's Cinderella-esque gown? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

