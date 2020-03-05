Kate Middleton has mastered the art of recycling as she dons her coat by Reiss once again: Yay or Nay?

On her royal visit to Ireland, Kate Middleton once again proves that she is the queen of recycling outfits. Take a look!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their royal agenda brimming with visits on their official royal tour of Ireland. The duchess has been serving us with some phenomenally chic looks on her way out and about Ireland. From meeting the Taoiseach in a summer-appropriate dress by Alessandra Rich to stepping out in a sparkly green dress by The Vampire’s Wife, she is on a roll! And there is no denying that if anyone has mastered the subtle art of recycling, it is the Duchess of Cambridge.

For her visit yesterday, she opted for her longtime favourite bright-white Olivia pea coat by Reiss. The royal first sported this coat when she accompanied her then boyfriend, Prince William for his graduation ceremony at the Central Flying School at RAF Cranwell back in 2008. Underneath her sharply tailored silhouette, Kate opted for a pair of black skinny jeans and a chic button down polka-dot shirt by Equipment. She finally completed her look with a pair of black suede ankle length boots. The duchess finally gave a subtle nod to her home country as she accessorised her look with a pair of shamrock charm earrings by Daniella Draper.

(Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2008)

On the same day, the royal couple stepped out in the evening for a warm gathering. The Duchess of Cambridge went vintage for the occasion in Oscar de la Renta. The magenta cocktail dress featured black Swiss dots all over it and a ruffled neckline. The dress also featured black trimmings at the cuffs and waistline of the dress. She accessorised her look with her staple black suede pumps, a black minaudière and dainty hoop earrings. Kate finally sweeped back her hair in a swift ponytail which perfectly complemented her dress’s neckline.

What are your thoughts on the duchess’s stunning looks from yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

