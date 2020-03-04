Is Kate Middleton having a Christmas hangover? Duchess of Cambridge's green ensembles leave us wondering

The Duchess of Cambridge picked out two green outfits as Prince William and her arrived in Ireland for their tour. Check out both of Kate Middleton's looks!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are back with their royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their way to Ireland where they were greeted by the British Ambassador. The duo are clearly following the footsteps of the Queen who visited the country a couple of years ago and will be staying in the country for three days.

For her first look, Kate picked out an all-green dress and showed off her new look in the outfit. She picked out a silk dress by Alessandra Rich and accessorised her look with a matching pair of heels. The mother-of-three topped this off with an emerald green trench coat by Catherine Walker and a bright green clutch. A black velvet hairband which held back her new hairdo - cropped short locks, completed the Duchess' look!

Her dress featured pleats at the top and a wrap-style skirt, with balloon sleeves.

Later in the evening, to toast a successful day in Ireland, Kate changed into a glittering emerald gown by designer house The Vampire's Wife. She looked glamorous as she accessorised the look with statement heavy gold earrings and her suede emerald pumps. Her dress which bore a ruffle hem at the sleeves and the ankles, shone bright in the light. Her hair was styled into glossy curls and she opted for a winged liner and loads of mascara to ensure she looked glamorous enough as the Duchess enjoyed a pint of beer at the event!

Clearly, Kate knows how to leave people impressed for she opted for the colour of the country - green! We also think that the Duchess' outfits would be perfect for Christmas or St. Patrick's day!

What are your thoughts on Kate's outfits? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More