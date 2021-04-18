Kate Middleton honours the Queen & late Princess Diana with pearls at Prince Philip's funeral

At the Prince's funeral, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a subtle tribute to the queen with a pearl choker. Take a look.

The late Prince Philip's funeral took place on April 17 with the notable members of the royal family present. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who attended the event looked graceful yet modest at the ceremony in a dark dress. The mother-of-three also paid a subtle tribute to the Queen and her late mother-in-law in the classiest way possible.

At the Royal funeral, the Duchess stepped out in a black Roland Mouret dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline. While her dress was simple, Kate's accessories stood out. To this, she added a simple pillbox hat with a net veil, a black face mask and a pearl choker set around her neck. According to reports, this was seen as a tribute to both, the Queen as well as the late Princess Diana.

The pearl necklace that belonged to the Queen was made with Japanese pearls that were given to her as a gift by the Japanese government. Princess Diana borrowed this from Her Majesty and wore the choker back in 1982. The Queen wore the choker through the 1980s as well as 1990s followed by Kate Middleton who then wore it years later in 2017, at the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th Anniversary celebrations.

For the funeral, the Duchess accessorised the pearl choker with matching earrings that she also borrowed from the Queen that also bore significance. They were given to the Queen after her wedding to Prince Philip by the Hakim of Bahrain.

Safe to say, Kate looked regal in the simple yet statement-making outfit and accessories. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

