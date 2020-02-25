Kate Middleton to Ivanka Trump: Celebs who made repeating outfits cool to make a sustainable fashion statement

Today, everybody from celebrities to royals are sending a powerful message by repeating their outfits both on red carpets and otherwise.

A couple of years ago, the biggest of the celebrities wouldn't be caught dead repeating their outfits. The only time they did, was to make statements and get the paparazzi to stop clicking them - case in point, Princess Diana, Daniel Radcliffe, etc.

But today, more and more are openly repeating their outfits, even at red carpets, to send a powerful message about the ongoing climate crisis and bring to light, how the fashion industry is polluting the oceans and other natural resources.

The movement, which was once considered a taboo in the world of fashion and glamour, has now become the 'it' thing as more and more popular faces have been repeating their outfits.

Ivanka Trump

The latest high-profile name on the list, Ivanka who is currently touring India picked out a white dress with a red floral print on it as she posed in front of the Taj Mahal. She previously wore the dress back in 2019 in Argentina.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge has been repeating her outfits a lot off late. Her most recent one being the Alexander McQueen white gown with gold dots that she wore to the BAFTAs that she had previously worn on her trip to Malaysia in 2012, to promote this year's sustainability message at the awards show.

Meghan Markle

Meghan, taking the same road as her sister-in-law, Kate, also has been repeating multiple looks. Meghan sported a blue shirt-dress while touring in Africa. She previously wore the dress in 2018 when she and Prince Harry visited Tonga during their Royal Pacific tour.

Joaquin Phoenix

The Joker actor, Joaquin vowed to wear the same tuxedo during every award show for the rest of the year. He has been wearing the same black number by Stella McCartney all through the awards season!

Cate Blanchett

At the Cannes 2018 red carpet, Cate wore her sheer black Armani prive gown from her 2014 Golden Globes appearance. Except for her hair and choice of earrings, she looked exactly the same!

Sara Ali Khan

While promoting her film Love Aaj Kal, Sara re-wore a candy-striped red and white dress on two different occasions. The only thing that was different on both the occasions, was Sara's hair.



The Thappad actress has been constantly repeating her looks while promoting her upcoming film. All her promotional looks are a repeat with Taapsee trying to create newer looks with the same pieces!

Credits :getty images

