Kate Middleton keeps it chic in a Zara blazer and Catherine Walker coat dress and does formal dressing right

by Sneha Kalra   |  Published on Feb 23, 2022 05:33 PM IST  |  3.9K
   
Kate Middleton made a solo trip to Denmark to promote her new work in childhood development. The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge cut an elegant figure during her two-day trip where she visited the Lego Foundation PlayLab on one day and was welcomed by Queen Margrethe the Second and Crown Princess Mary on her second day.

The mother-of-three who is known for her sleek and stylish formal looks stopped out on the first day in a bright red double-breasted blazer from Zara with shiny gold buttons. She wore this over a simple white ruffled blouse and black formal trousers. The Duchess opted for a sleek, side-parted hairdo, and minimal glowing makeup which involved flushed cheeks, glossy lips and filled-in brows. A pair of pearl earrings and a black leather mini handbag completed this minimal look.

kate_in_zara_.jpeg

To meet a few members of the British Royal Family, Kate then put forth a look that was created by one of her most favourite designers, Catherine Walker. The Duchess slipped into a grey double-breasted coat dress with sharp shoulders and made from tweed fabric. She teamed the dress that ended well above her ankles with a pair of black pumps and wore a simple black dress beneath it. This time around, her hair was styled into her usual tight waves while a fresh face of makeup ensured she looked put together.

kate_in_catherine_walker.jpeg

We loved both of the chic looks that Kate Middleton put forward during her short trip. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

