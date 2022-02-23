Kate Middleton keeps it chic in a Zara blazer and Catherine Walker coat dress and does formal dressing right

Kate Middleton made a solo trip to Denmark to promote her new work in childhood development. The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge cut an elegant figure during her two-day trip where she visited the Lego Foundation PlayLab on one day and was welcomed by Queen Margrethe the Second and Crown Princess Mary on her second day.

The mother-of-three who is known for her sleek and stylish formal looks stopped out on the first day in a bright red double-breasted blazer from Zara with shiny gold buttons. She wore this over a simple white ruffled blouse and black formal trousers. The Duchess opted for a sleek, side-parted hairdo, and minimal glowing makeup which involved flushed cheeks, glossy lips and filled-in brows. A pair of pearl earrings and a black leather mini handbag completed this minimal look.

To meet a few members of the British Royal Family, Kate then put forth a look that was created by one of her most favourite designers, Catherine Walker. The Duchess slipped into a grey double-breasted coat dress with sharp shoulders and made from tweed fabric. She teamed the dress that ended well above her ankles with a pair of black pumps and wore a simple black dress beneath it. This time around, her hair was styled into her usual tight waves while a fresh face of makeup ensured she looked put together.

We loved both of the chic looks that Kate Middleton put forward during her short trip. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

