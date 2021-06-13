Kate Middleton keeps it elegant in two Alexander McQueen dresses for events with Queen Elizabeth & Jill Biden

Kate Middleton accompanied the First Lady for a day of joint engagements before the two headed to meet the Queen! Take a look at their statement-making outfits for the events.

Both, Kate Middleton and Dr Jill Biden were in their element as they attended the G-7 summit together. The British Royal and the First Lady headed out for a day of joint engagements that focused on children's education. They also gave some serious lessons on how to look chic for every occasion.

Kate Middleton put forth a sleek look in a raspberry hued Alexander McQueen shift dress and carried a nude bag by LK Bennet. Her side-parted hair was blow-dried in a sleek manner and a pair of minimal gold hoops and neutral-tone pumps completed her look.

Dr Biden on the other hand kept her look simple with a clean white skater dress and a hot pink blazer, kitten heels and her hair styled into loose waves.

For the G-7 Summit reception, the Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her family - Prince William, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles and Camilla. For the high profile event, Kate looked classy in a white Alexander McQueen coat dress. She accessorised this with a matching nude clutch and pumps. A diamond bracelet that is said to have belonged to the late Princess Diana and sleek gold hoop earrings completed her look. Her glam was subtle with her eyes lined with kohl and a neutral-tone lipstick doing the trick. Her hair on the other hand was styled into voluminous waves to perfectly match the look.

Queen Elizabeth kept her look elegant in a colourful floral dress, black pumps and a matching handbag.

We love both of Kate's McQueen looks. Which of the two is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

