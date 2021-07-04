Kate Middleton looked SLEEK in a polka dot pleated skirt and Jimmy Choo heels on day five of Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant as she watched Jamie Murray at the sports event. Read on for all the details of her outfit.

If there is one thing we are certain of, it is that Kate Middleton sure does know how to juggle work and play. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is an avid tennis fan, was spotted at this year's Wimbledon on the fifth day of the tournament.

The 39-year-old seemed to have a gala time as she was all smiles at the sports event.

Putting forth a chic look in between all her Royal Engagements that have been keeping the mother-of-three busy, Kate took in all the action while looking her best. Making her first appearance at the championship, Kate picked out an elegant polka-dot pleated skirt by Alessandra Rich. A simple white tee was neatly tucked into her mid-length skirt and a navy blue blazer topped off this look.

For Kate, accessorising is key. White Jimmy Choo pumps, a matching mini handbag from Mulberry, Simone Rocha pearl earrings, her sapphire ring and two-layered necklaces added a dash of glam to her simple look.

For the event, Kate Middleton was seated next to Tim Henman, as they both watched Jamie Murray. Keeping her makeup simple, Kate went with a flawless base, rosy cheeks, glossy lips and her side-parted hair styled into elegant waves.

While out of the box, Kate kept safety precautions in mind and didn't step out without her floral mask.

The Duchess is a fan of the tournament so we can't wait to see what she picks for her next few appearances!

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's latest look? Comment below and let us know.

