Kate Middleton looked STRIKING in four vibrant and colourful outfits for her Royal Tour with Prince William

It has been a whirlwind of a tour for Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Royal couple has embarked on their tour in Jamaica and the Bahamas together and the Duchess of Cambridge has decked up in fitting outfits for the tropical weather.

On day 2 of her visit, the 40-year-old Duchess who is known for her diplomatic sense of style wore the colours of Belize's flag on her dress. The mother-of-three was all decked up in a floral blue midi dress by Tory Burch, for the occasion. She styled the fit-and-flare summer dress which featured a frilled hem, with a pair of blue textile hoop earrings that matched her dress. A fan-shaped jute clutch in the same colours as her dress and nude platform wedges by Stuart Weitzman accessorised Middleton's look well while her makeup entailed flushed cheeks, loads of mascara and pink lips. For a walk on the beach, the Duchess changed into a pair of white espadrilles and threw on a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Prince William twinned with his wife as he sported a casual blue linen shirt neatly tucked into navy blue trousers looking handsome as ever!

The pair then attended a special event hosted by the Governor-General. All decked up for the evening, Kate shimmered in one of her favourite brands, The Vampire's Wife. The glittery gown made from silk-chiffon shimmered and gave off an iridescent look. Her fit-and-flare dress bore frilly sleeves and a tie around her waist making for a figure-flattering fit. The Duchess styled this Barbie pink number with statement circular earrings in gold and an embroidered clutch. Her hair was blow-dried in a sleek manner while defined eyes, pink cheeks that reflected off her shimmery dress and glossy pink lips completed her gorgeous evening look.

For a day in Jamaica, the Duchess of Cambridge sported a custom-made dress from Roksanda, in the shade of the Jamaican flag. The bright yellow garment bore a fitted top that opened up into a billowing skirt and short sleeves with an exaggerated pleated neckline. She teamed this with white heels from Aquazzura, a white clutch and elegant white stone earrings.

Kate's hair was pulled into a centre-parted sleek ponytail while minimal makeup finished off this look.

For a more casual look, Kate then swapped her yellow outfit with a colourful striped turquoise, coral and yellow number with black tribal prints on it from Willow Hilson Vintage, a small boutique. The duchess paired this casual summery dress with nude wedges while her hair was left open.

Clearly, Kate Middleton seems to be radiating happiness in the dopamine-inducing colours for her latest tour!

