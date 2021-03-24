Kate Middleton looks elegant in Cathertine Walker to pay tribute to frontline workers with Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Westminster Abbey vaccination centre in London yesterday and all eyes were on Kate's coat!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been keeping themselves busy with their Royal duties in the last couple of months. The duo hasn't let Meghan Markle and Harry's statement affect their work as the duo visited a vaccination centre yesterday to pay tribute to the frontline workers where they interacted with staff as well as those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

For this visit, Kate sported the latest addition to her wardrobe - a Catherine Walker wool coat. The Valeria wool coat featured delicate floral lace in the front in an ivory shade and a scalloped hem, that looked gorgeous on the cream number. The mother-of-three accessorised this with a pair of brown Jimmy Choo pumps and a matching Metier London clutch. A pair of elegant pearl drop earrings by Annoushka Ducas and her hair pulled back in a half-up manner completed the Duchess' elegant look.

Prince William on the other hand kept it formal in a navy blue suit that he teamed up with a polka-dot tie and a pristine white shirt and formal dress shoes.

The couple stepped out in matching blue surgical disposable face masks and they paid a visit to the vaccination centre.

We love the sheer elegance of Kate Middleton's coat as she revisited the spot where she tied the knot with Prince William. As always, the mother-of-three hasn't failed to impress us with her outfit choice!

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's look? Comment below and let us know.

