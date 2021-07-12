Kate Middleton looks pretty in a Beulah London dress for Wimbledon final; Makes quick change for Euro 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge attended both the sports matches with a chic outfit for each. Take a look!

Kate Middleton seemed to have one of the most fun Sundays! The Duchess of Cambridge made her way to two matches on the same day. First, the 39-year-old attended the final Wimbledon match and watched Novak Djokovic win his 20th Grand Slam title and even presented the sportsperson his trophy with the Duke of Kent.

For this event, the mother-of-three picked out a simple crepe midi dress from Beulah London. Kate styled the Ahana fit-and-flare dress with a swing skirt, with a matching belt that cinched her waist. Block neutral-tone heels from Aldo, a beaded cream clutch and simple drop-diamond earrings completed Kate's outfit.

Looking happy to catch all the action on the final day, Kate rounded off her look with a flawless base, blush cheeks that matched her outfit and her hair styled into loose, voluminous curls.

The Duchess then made a quick change as she made her way for the Euro 2020 final where she was joined by her husband, Prince William and her son, Prince George who looked sharp in matching suits for the event.

For this event, Kate changed into a basic white tee that she tucked into black pants. A white blazer thrown over completed this effortlessly stylish look and a pair of big bright statement earrings accessorised her look.

A retouch of lipstick and some definition given to her eyes was all the change that the Duchess made to her look.

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's latest two looks? Comment below and let us know.

