Kate Middleton looks STRIKING in a scarlet red turtleneck top with a matching Christopher Kane pleated skirt

The Duchess of Cambridge's fashion picks are as royal as they can get. And it's for no reason Kate Middleton is hailed as one of the best-dressed royals of the British Royal Family. It seems Kate is very busy this week attending one event after another. Earlier on Sunday, she attended the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony alongside her husband, Prince William, where she made a stylish appearance in an Alexander McQueen lavender gown.

Yesterday, Kate Middleton stepped out solo as she launched Forward Trust's Taking Action on Addiction where she was one of the patrons and also acted as a keynote speaker for the event. Kate, known for her extremely sophisticated yet alluring looks appeared in a scarlet red turtleneck top that she paired with a pleated midi skirt by Christopher Kane. The bright look was teamed with brown pumps. Her full sleeve fitted top was contrasted right with the matching flowy skirt that surely looked gorgeous on her. As for her arm candy, she carried a brown purse coordinating with her heels.

To accessorise, she wore a statement ring and twisted gold hoop earrings that she had also worn earlier for a trip to a museum. The Duchess styled her hair in her signature side-parted hair that was swept into waves perfectly framing her face. A fresh base, filled-in brows, mascara-laden eyelashes, lightly blushed cheeks and nude lips rounded off her fuss-free look. And as always, she looked enchanting in red.

What do you think of Kate's monochrome look? Elegant right? Tell us in the comments.

