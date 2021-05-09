Kate Middleton makes a STRONG case for colour blocking: Tops a scarlet red coat over her tan look

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the release of the National Portrait Gallery's photo book on Friday. Here's a look at her outfit for the occasion.

With outfits appropriate for every occasion, Kate Middleton knows how to hold attention and grab eyeballs when need be. The fashion-forward mother-of-three often sports statement-making pieces when she steps out. Dressing up boldly for the launch of Hold Still, the photo book launched by the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess of Cambridge also made a strong case for colour blocking with her outfit.

Middleton opted for a sleek, tan look in the form of a pleated skirt, a pair of tan pumps and a matching satchel. Over this, the Duchess wore a long scarlet red Eponine London structured coat with large buttons running through the centre and pockets on either side. She also kept her surgical blue face mask on and followed social-distancing norms.

While we assume Kate went easy with her makeup since she was masked up, the fashion-forward Royal didn't hold back from ensuring her hair elevated her look. With a centre parting her hair looked full of life. While it was smooth on top, the ends were slightly curled to add volume. Filled-in brows and eyeliner topped off her look as she stepped out.

We wish we'd gotten a peek of Kate's complete outfit sans the coat to see how she styled her pleated skirt. Nonetheless, she pulled off this effortlessly stylish look with utmost ease.

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's colour-blocked look? Did she do it right? Comment below and let us know.

