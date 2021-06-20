Kate Middleton makes a STRONG case for pastels in a simple dress & Princess Diana's jewellery for new project

The Duchess of Cambridge launched her new initiative, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and stepped out for engagements to support the launch.

Kate Middleton put forth a happy look as she launched her new initiative that tackled early childhood development. She stepped out solo and acted as a speaker along with a panel of experts at The London School of Economics as part of the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate didn't let the weather bring her spirits down. She was all smiles despite the heavy rain and still managed to look put-together in a pastel lilac-blue LK Bennet dress. The 'Dee' dress sported by the mother-of-three bore a sweetheart neckline. The Duchess of Cambridge accessorised this look with double strand satellite gold chains and a gold pendant. She also wore sapphire drop earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and then gifted to her by Prince William. A simple gold bangle and sky-high nude heels completed her look.

She carried with her a rainbow coloured umbrella that protected her natural and glowing makeup look. Her hair was styled into loose, glossy waves and eyes defined to bring out the blue in them. The Duchess was all smiles as she mingled and went about her royal duties.

We love the sheer simplicity and elegance of Kate Middleton's dress and the minimal styling. The Duchess looked elegant and poised as she commenced her royal duties.

