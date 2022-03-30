Kate Middleton oozes elegance in a classic polka dot Alessandra Rich dress at Prince Philip’s Memorial

If there is someone whose style you can blindly trust, it must be the Duchess of Cambridge. Elegance, grace sprinkled with vintage glamour, Kate Middleton knows how to make a royal appearance for every occasion. The royal duties never seem to end. From Caribbean tours to dinner parties to memorial services, they are constantly on the move and the mother of three not for a moment ever looked tired and dull. The gorgeous Kate attended Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Prince William, and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte yesterday. Her black and white polka print dress to our eyes glued to her!

Kate Middleton channelled old vintage glamour in her polka dot dress by her go-to designer Alessandra Rich. Her classy silk dress featured a turtle neck and puffed shoulders with button detailing on the left. An inbuilt belt in the same print camouflaged with her dress yet cinched her waist giving a flattering silhouette to the look. The tea-length dress also featured a pleated skirt that grazed the calves and bore a slit. The flattering fit with retro references was teamed with a wide brim black hat featuring white feathers and black suede pointy-toe pumps. She also carried a beige clutch, black gloves and her pearl drop earrings added the beauty factor to her classy look. She styled her hair in a low bun and rounded off the look perfectly.

The royal family walked hand in hand and arrived in style for the Memorial. Each one was dressed to the nines and we love how effortlessly chic they looked. Polka print printed dresses never go out of style and the Duchess of Cambridge just approved it with her choice of fit for the day. What do you think of her style; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor is a flower child in a black floral embroidered Rahul Mishra pantsuit; Yay or Nay?