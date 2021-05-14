Kate Middleton practices archery in polka dots and a navy coat showing us how to dress for the desk and dinner

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William visited organisations in honour of mental awareness week. Kate's outfit had our attention yet again!

Kate Middleton knows how to make people stop and stare. The Duchess of Cambridge, along with husband Prince William visited organisations in Wolverhampton in honour of mental awareness week. The duo seemed to have quite a fun time with the youth-focused organisations as they tried their hand at archery, played pong-pong and gardened!

For her outing in the day, Kate picked out a simple polka-dot top from Tory Burch. It bore a simple white scalloped collar. She styled this over a pair of navy blue flared jeans and a belt with a gold buckle that held them up. Kate's outfits are incomplete without a statement coat. She topped off her look with a navy blue structured and well-tailored coat. A pair of suede blue pumps beneath her flared jeans and pearl earrings from Freya Rose, a British brand, completed Kate Middleton's off-duty look.

We love how she kept her look formal yet comfortable. The polka dots added a touch of fun to her look along with her side-parted blow-dried hair and barely-there makeup topped off the Duchess' look as she hung out with kids and Prince William.

It makes for the perfect outfit to take from desk to dinner and strikes a balance between desk and dinner.

Credits :getty images

