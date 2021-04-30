Kate Middleton & Prince William celebrated their 10th Anniversary coordinating in blue romantic ensembles

It’s been 10 years since the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the couple celebrated the historic affair yesterday releasing two romantic snapshots coordinating in blue ensembles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always been the power couple looked up to by people all around the world. Something we got to admit is that their royal fashion choices have never been a disappointment. Keeping the elegance, classiness, and royalty intact we can’t believe it's already been ten years of their married life. Celebrating a milestone moment in Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s royal wedding, the couple took to their official Instagram and Twitter pages to share touching portraits taken by photographer Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace. The couple who announced their wedding wearing blue ensembles were seen coordinating in blue in celebrating a decade of their marriage.

While William donned a periwinkle sweater over a denim shirt and matching trousers, Kate looked elegant and pretty in a light blue wrap dress from the fashion brand Ghost. Her breezy summer-ready number featured sheer sleeves with tiny frills, a tie-up belt that accentuated her waist, and two different floral prints. Known for her affinity for pastel-hued outfits, she made sure to pick the right hue coordinating with her better half to celebrate their day. She accessorized up in a delicate diamond necklace and complimented her outfit with her iconic blue sapphire engagement ring which belonged to Princess Diana. She rounded off her look with her signature blown-out locks, nude glossy lips, a swipe of blush, and smokey eye makeup. William was seen admiring her beauty posing for the picture sitting on a tree trunk.

The couple shared vows on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey and continues to be ideal loving partners. Kate opted for a dark blue wrap dress back in 2010 when she announced her engagement to Prince William. The dark blue Issa wrap dress created a storm in the fashion world and was sold out everywhere within 24 hours. The brand recreated her iconic midi dress in a rainbow of colours and still is a trendy pick to slay the summer in style. Her full-sleeved royal blue wrap dress featured a deep V neck and soft pleats giving it a flowy silhouette. She styled up wearing black pumps while William donned a classic suit and black shoes.

We think, over a decade the couple hasn’t aged a year and their sense of style has only elevated sky high. We adored the duo’s matching blue ensembles. What do you think?

