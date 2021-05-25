Kate Middleton puts the ROYAL in a royal blue Zara blazer and pleated skirt in Scotland with Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge looked vibrant in a bright royal blue outfit that is very easy to recreate! Take a look.

Kate Middleton knows how to make eyes pop with her outfit. The Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the tour of Scotland with her husband, Prince William today. The duo was spotted without their kids and followed all COVID-19 safety protocols and were all masked up as they socialised during their trip.

Giving us a look that is very simple to recreate, Kate Middleton channelled her inner Princess Diana in a cobalt electric blue outfit. The shade and pattern were very similar to an outfit that Princess Diana wore back in 1992!

Kate's outfit is even affordable and available at high street brand Zara! Her bright blue blazer from Zara was paired with a pleated mid-length skirt from popular UK-based label Hope.

She styled this with suede brown pumps and a matching clutch. The 39-year-old Duchess' hair was styled to perfection with a simple blow-dry. Simple jewelled earrings, basic eyeliner and filled-in brows completed this look. A floral face mask ensured the Royal stayed protected during her engagements.

We love the striking blue hue of Kate Middleton's outfits. The statement brass buttons gave a modern finish to this look that was eerily similar to that of Princess Diana's.

This is not the first time that the Duchess is paying homage to her late mother-in-law. She often selects jewellery and outfits to recreate many of Diana's looks.

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

