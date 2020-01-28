Kate Middleton recycles her old Catherine Walker coat as she steps out with Prince William in London

Kate Middleton makes a chic statement in a grey Catherine Walker coat that she wore in March, last year. Check it out

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made a chic statement as she made an appearance at a service to mark the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation at Westminster's Central Hall. 27th January marks as the Holocaust Memorial Day in the United Kingdom and the Duke & the Duchess made sure to pay their respect to all the people who lost their lives.

For the solemn service, Kate Middleton put on a smile for all the people waiting outside. While doing so, she also made sure to look her absolute best as she wrapped herself up in a cosy grey coat by Catherine Walker. The full-sleeved, padded shouldered coat bore a black collar that made a contrasting statement while a matching belt cinched her waist. The A-line silhouette perfectly flattered her as she paired it with a pair of black stockings. She then styled it with a pair of black pointy pumps and her signature curls that gracefully brushed her shoulders. She then pulled half of her hair in an elegant pin-up while her skin glowed with blushed cheeks and soft smokey eyes. A pair of pearl stud earrings completed her look.

While the Duchess looked chic, she gave us another styling cue on how to recycle our old wardrobe. Middleton who wore the coat back in March, last year has styled it with a black hat, opaque tights and block-heeled pumps. She wore it out with the Monarch, Queen Elizabeth who was out in a bright pink ensemble.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Read More