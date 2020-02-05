Kate Middleton in a red Zara dress and a navy coat is a sight for sore eyes: Yay or Nay?

On a royal visit to South Wales, Kate Middleton keeps it chic with a pinch of colour. Take a look!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to South Wales, especially the Mumbles and Port Talbot on Tuesday. According to the official press release, the royal couple was scheduled to meet with the rescue staff and volunteers at the city’s lifeboat station and also engage in watching the crew prepare for a launch. In between the events that filled up their royal agenda, William and Kate also made time for a real quick ice cream date! As always the Duchess of Cambridge adhered to her sophisticated and comfortable style.

Kate Middleton opted for a deep red maxi dress by the Spanish fast fashion brand, Zara. She layered her chic dress with a double-breasted navy coat by Hobbs along with a red and white printed scarf by Beulah London. She completed her look with a pair of flat bottomed black knee-length boots. For her glam look, the Duchess opted for a half-up style hairdo and minimal makeup. She also wore a pair of silver mini hoop earrings by Asprey. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanied her look with a red leather arm candy.

During the visit, when a mother of a little girl said that she was elated to see a real princess, Kate was quick to say, “I am sorry I am not wearing a pretty dress today.” Well, we think otherwise. We loved Kate’s chic look with a pinch of colour!

What do you think about the Duchess of Cambridge’s look? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More