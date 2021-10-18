Kate Middleton REPEATS her lavender Alexander McQueen gown for Earthshot Prize Awards with Prince William

One of the most relatable of the British Royals, Kate Middleton has always made a case for repeating and re-wearing her old outfits. Be it her smart casuals, ballroom gowns, structured dresses and hats even, the Duchess of Cambridge doesn't shy away from repeating her favourite outfits when she can.

The mother-of-three made a surprise appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony with husband Prince William, for which the stylish duo was dressed to the nines. The husband and wife attended the eco-friendly event and had even specially requested all the attendees not to purchase any new outfits for the occasion and set an example by following their own guidelines!

For the event, the 39-year-old looked regal in a Grecian lavender flowy gown by Alexander McQueen that she had previously worn at the BAFTA awards 10 years ago! The pleated feminine number featured cap sleeves and a glittery belt that cinched her waist. The Duchess' side parted hair was styled into easy fuss-free face-framing waves as she stood beside her husband who was dressed in a velvet suit.

For the BAFTA Awards 10 years ago, Katherine styled her gown with a white belt and a similar wavy hairdo, making us believe that she hasn't aged at all!

We loved how elegant she looked in her flowy gown. What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton repeating her dress after a decade? Comment below and let us know.

