Kate Middleton REPEATS her white Suzannah dress from Wimbledon 2019 & pairs it with reusable floral face mask

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic in a white dress as she lent a helping hand at a Baby Bank yesterday. Take a look!

Making a statement, Kate Middleton stepped out in a face mask last evening. Today, stepping out wearing a mask and advocating for it, is one of the most valuable things a celebrity can do, since the world is going through the pandemic and covering the face has not only been recommended by health organisations but doctors as well. The mask today is considered a life-saving accessory.

Despite the pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge didn't let go of her royal duties. She stepped out to pay a visit to a baby care centre - Baby Basic's Sheffield. For this outing, Kate re-wore a simple crisp white shirt dress with contrasting black buttons from Suzannah, that she last wore to Wimbledon back in 2019. To add a bit of glitter, she completed her look with Tabitha Simmons Dela silver heels. The Duchess followed social distancing norms and kept at least 5ft space between herself and the others at the centre. She also showed off her lighter locks and quarantine hair cut in the form of well-styled bouncy layers. Filled-in brows, heavy eyeliner and mascara to highlight her eyes completed Kate's look. Her dainty micro-floral printed mask from Amaia costs barely 15 Euros out of which 30% would be donated to charity, as per the brand.

The mask is also reusable, making us believe that Kate's choice was a sensible one.

We loved Kate's OOTD that spoke of her minimal, chic style. She kept it glam but simple in her own way.

What are your thoughts on Kate's look? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×