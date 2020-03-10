Kate Middleton repeats the sapphire Jenny Packham gown that she wore in Mumbai to the Buckingham Palace

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/kate_middleton_jenny_packman_.jpg?itok=kjtGf1Pp

The Duchess of Cambridge is all about sustainability and has been repeating her outfits at every possible occasion. The latest, is one she wore on her trip to India where she met the most popular personalities of the country.

Kate Middleton is on a roll. The Duchess of Cambridge has been making a number of appearances and giving us goals in every outfit she has been sporting. From her green outfits in Ireland to her coat-dress for Commonwealth Day to her latest outfit - a sapphire blue Jenny Packham gown she donned for a gala she hosted at the Buckingham Palace last evening.

The mother-of-three has been not just been making for the perfect fashion an style inspiration with her latest looks, but she has been doing so with a message. Kate has made it a point to repeat her outfits for multiple occasions, both casual and formal, showing that she too has joined the sustainable fashion bandwagon.

The latest outfit that the Duchess of Cambridge recycled, is a sapphire blue gown by designer Jenny Packham. She hosted a gala for children's mental health at the Buckingham Palace and her outfit ensured all eyes were on her during the event. Her outfit featured a boat neck dress with the top half embellished and free flowed into a lose skirt. She completed her look with a matching clutch and drop earrings. Kate's freshly chopped locks were styled into glossy waves.

Kate Middleton had previously worn the same outfit during a gala dinner that she wore during her visit to India back in 2016. When in India, Kate draped over her gown a matching scalloped hem embellished shrug and her hair was pulled back into a neat bun, as she showed off her matching blue sapphire drop statement earrings.

What are your thoughts on the Duchess' message of repeating outfits, showing that it is okay to do so? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Getty Images

Read More