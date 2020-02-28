Kate Middleton’s Marks & Spencer sneakers prove the Duchess is thrifty just like us

The Duchess of Cambridge is thrifty at heart just like we are! For a recent event she sported white bargain sneakers by M&S and left us baffled. Take a look!

Day before yesterday the Duchess of Cambridge showed us her sporty side as she reached London Stadium in Olympic Park. She attended the event on behalf of SportsAid- one of her many patronages. SportsAid is an organisation which believes in honouring the roles that parents play in their child’s athletic success. The night before her visit to London Stadium, Kate Middleton opted for a glittery look as she attended the performance of a play Dear Evan Hansen in London, alongside her husband Prince William.

For her visit to London Stadium, Kate Middleton sported a sleek, sporty and comfortable green look for meeting with the parents and young athletes. She paired her emerald green, form-fitting knit sweater by Mango with a pair of matching straight fit pants by Zara. She layered her outfit with a navy blue blazer featuring peak lapel detailing. The duchess accessorised her look with a necklace by Daniella Draper and earrings by Monica Vinader. What caught the attention of her ardent fans were her lace-up white sneakers by Marks & Spencer. Yes, the Duchess of Cambridge shops at Marks & Spencer!

The royal’s sneakers pick from the British staple Marks & Spencer featured green and glitter detailing and were made from vegan-friendly material. We reckon the sneakers were an instant sell out as soon as Kate walked out in them. As if the future queen wearing Marks & Spencer wasn’t surprising enough, the cost of the cool kicks will leave you baffled. The green and white pair of sneakers can be yours for Rs. 2,737 only! Here’s hoping we can get our hands on them as soon as possible.

What do you think about Kate Middleton in a pair of sneakers by Marks & Spencer? Comment below and let us know.

