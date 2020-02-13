Kate Middleton stepped out in two stylish outfits for her official visit to Northern Ireland and Scotland

Known for her chic and prim repertoire, the Duchess of Cambridge donned two classy looks yesterday for her official visit to Northern Ireland and Scotland. Take a look!

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to a farm in Northern Ireland yesterday. Meeting with the local parents, grandparents and caretakers to broaden the reach of her early childhood development survey, ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’. According to the official press release, the duchess’s objective is to gather the community’s thoughts on ‘the most important factors that ensure children become happy adults’ and to encourage ‘the role of parents and society in ensuring children have the best possible start in life.’ The royal agenda seems to be super occupied right now as she made an official visit to Scotland the very same day.

Kate Middleton dressed practically for the occasion opting for a lilac knit turtleneck and a pair of black skinny jeans. She layered her outfit with a khaki Barbour jacket with patch pocket detailing. She completed her look with a pair of tan brown boots by Penelope Chilver with tassel detailing. For her glam look, as always Kate wore minimal makeup and effortlessly let down her soft waves. She also opted for a pair of golden leaf-shaped earrings. For a day on the farm, clicking pictures with snakes and alpacas, this look is ideal.

For her official visit to Scotland, the Duchess of Cambridge re-wore her lilac knit turtleneck and paired it with black skinny jeans. She layered her outfit with a sharply tailored pastel lilac jacket. Kate Middleton completed her look with a pair of black ankle length boots. She wore minimal makeup, filled in her brows and applied ample blush on her cheekbones. She also repeated her golden leaf-shaped earrings.

