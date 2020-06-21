Kate Middleton steps out for the first time after the pandemic & ditches her royal attire for casuals

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made her first appearance after the pandemic in effortless casual. See Photos

The pandemic has hit us all hard and for over and about 3 months, all of us have been locked in our houses to prevent the virus from spreading. Among us is the Royal family who were also self-quarantining in their palace.

It’s June now and looks like everyone is back in business and we have Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge who stepped out and returned to her Royal duties. Kate visited a local garden in Norfolk and met small business owners who were affected by the pandemic. She was seen in her usual chirpy mood and showed off her smile while chatting with business owners.

Middleton ditched her usual elegant royal ensemble and dressed down for the visit to the garden. She was seen wearing a EUR 175 gilet (sleeveless jacket) over a powder blue shirt. She tucked the shirt in a pair of black jeans which is a rather rare choice for the Duchess. A pair of flat canvas shoes and emerald green dangle drop earrings were added to her look. She then pulled half of her hair back in a ponytail and let the other half of her brushed in waves loose.

The Duchess looked extremely comfortable and laid-back while stepping out for the first time in a while. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

