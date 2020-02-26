Kate Middleton STUNS in muted outfit; Accessorises with sparkly recycled pumps & the Queen's diamond earrings

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband, Prince William to attend a musical performance of Dear Evan Hansen in London. Check it out!

Kate Middleton cut an extremely stylish figure as she and hubby Prince William were spotted at Covent Garden last evening. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were dressed to the nines as they attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, a musical, which was being held in aid of The Royal Foundation.

For the event, Kate looked glamorous as hell in a black tweed fit-and-flare dress that she picked out from Eponine. The full-sleeve number also had embellished buttons on it and featured a v-neckline and had a regal touch to it. To add some sparkle and glamour to her look, Kate teamed this up with a pair of sparkly Romy heels by Jimmy Choo that caught everybody's eye. The ombre glittery pumps went from shiny silver to dark grey. To complement her look, the Duchess also accessorised with a matching sparkly clutch and a pair of sparkly diamond chandelier earrings that belonged to the Queen, to complete her look! Her sapphire wedding ring that belonged to Princess Diana also shone brightly against her black outfit.

Adding to all the drama of her outfit, Kate Middleton's makeup only complimented her further. Her hair was styled into easy layers and looked glossy as ever. Rosy cheeks and a winged liner, filled-in-brows and a neutral lip completed her look for the date night!

We thought Kate Middleton looked phenomenal in the outfit and love how she added a dash of sparkle and shine to her otherwise muted outfit.

