Kate Middleton stuns in a shimmery evening dress as she hosts a reception at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton ensures all eyes on her as she stuns in a shimmery sequinned dress as she hosts a reception at Buckingham Palace alongside Prince William. Check it out

The Royal drama has not been a secret to all and while the British Royal family has been in the news for quite a while, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to be staying away from it. The Duchess is clearly keeping away from the drama and enjoying her Royal duties with husband, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Last night, the to-be king hosted his first-ever solo reception at the Buckingham Palace and Kate came in to support him in a shimmery sequin dress. While the couple hosted the reception on behalf of the Queen, the Duchess ensured all eyes were on her as she chose for a deep red hue. For the night, she opted for the dress by Needle and Thread which is an emerging British brand. The glamorous evening wear is worth the affordable price of USD 519.

The dress bore shimmery sequins all over while the tulle fabric sleeves made for an elegant silhouette for the evening. She paired it with a pair of matching suede pumps that added height to her tall frame. A geometric red clutch served as a perfect arm-candy as it made a strong statement with the tulle number.

Middleton then styled her look with her signature curls while she glammed up for the evening in soft smokey eyes, flawless base, filled-in brows and a neutral lip.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

