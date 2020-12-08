Kate Middleton styled her Catherine Walker coat with boots & leather gloves for Royal Tour with Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have embarked on a Royal Train Tour across the United Kingdom to thank essential workers for their hard work and efforts during the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have embarked on a three-day Royal Train Tour that will stop at locations in England, Wales and Scotland. Kate Middleton and Prince William will visit the locations and thank essential workers for their efforts and dedicated work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For her public appearances, Kate re-wore her Catherine Walker coats. At one of the stops, the Duchess wore a teal-hued coat that she paired with black suede heel boots and a pair of leather gloves. She stepped out, but not without her mask which she later took off and carried a croc-embossed wallet. She previously wore the same coat to Church service with the Queen back in January 2019.

For her next look, Kate kept cosy in a creamy off-white knit blouse that she styled with a pair of formal flared pants. She topped this off with a thick navy coat with gold buttons. Simple pearl earrings and navy suede block heels made for the perfect additions to her look. We are taking notes from this look on how to look formal yet stylish!

Both times, Kate kept her makeup to a minimum since she was wearing a mask and opted for just basic eyeliner and filled-in brows. Her freshly dyed golden locks were styled into easy curls and framed her face well.

We love how chic the Duchess looked while bundling up to keep warm! What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's looks? Comment below and let us know.

