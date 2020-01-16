Kate Middleton styles her Zara dress with a mossy green coat by Alexander McQueen & we are all for it

Kate Middleton steps out for her first public outing of the year in a moss green coat by Alexander McQueen. Check it out

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has always been the one to grab eyeballs at all Royal outings and there’s no denying that! Yesterday, the to-be-queen made her first appearance of 2020 alongside husband, Prince William. The couple who travelled to the city of Bradford to support the community and visit a number of projects made sure their attire meant ‘business’.

Kate for that matter, made sure all eyes were on her as she glowed in a moss green coat by Alexander McQueen. For the day out, she chose a long Zara dress which was fully covered by a maxi length, long, moss green coat by alexander McQueen. The coat was clearly a perfect fit for the Duchess with pockets in the front accompanied by perfectly tailored panelling that hug her body right. She styled the coat with a pair of black pointy pumps. Adding to her look, she carried a black boxy arm-candy Aspinal of London that retails at 775 USD. The top-handle croc-effect leather bag from Aspinal of London clearly had all our attention as it perfectly complemented the structured coat.

Adding to it all, she styled her hair in her signature voluminous waves that were casually tucked behind her ears. Lastly, she accessorised the look with a pair of Zeen earrings that she wore during her Royal Tour in Pakistan. Her elegant yet chic style definitely stole our hearts, what are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

