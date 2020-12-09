Kate Middleton topped off her tartan outfit with RUBY red Alexander McQueen coat that's perfect for Christmas

The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore the red coat to keep warm, alongside Prince William, to pay tribute to the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on their second-day Royal Train Ride where they have been visiting cities across the UK, to pay tribute and thank frontline workers for their contributions during the pandemic.

At Twerton, the Royal couple were greeted by a choir who performed an array of Christmas songs. The Duchess of Cambridge who has mastered the art of dressing well for every single occasion gave us major inspiration for our Christmas looks!

Kate Middleton picked out a tartan pleated Emilia Wickstead skirt to wear over her simple black sweater. She further teamed this with a bright red Alexander McQueen coat, black bag by Grace Han and classic black suede boots by Ralph Lauren. To keep herself warm, Kate further topped things off with a shawl that matched her tartan skirt and a face mask to complete her look. Simple gold earrings further enhanced her look.

She styled her hair away from her face into a half-up manner, while the rest of her locks were styled into loose curls. Rosy cheeks, defined eyes and glossy pink lips further enhanced Kate's look for the occasion.

The two were photographed toasting marshmallows together and looking happy together. We love Kate's look and can't wait to replicate it, just in time for Christmas!

What are your thoughts on her look? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty Images

