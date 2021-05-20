Kate Middleton visits a museum in a red houndstooth Alessandra Rich dress and a simple clutch

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted an all new dress while at her Royal duties earlier today. Check out her complete look.

One of the most well-dressed people from the British Royal Family is undoubtedly Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has time and again proved that she can sport any outfit while looking demure and following the Royal protocol at the same time. The mother-of-three stepped out earlier today to focus on her Royal duties.

For the occasion, Kate picked out a houndstooth dress in a bright red shade. The 39-year-old who studied art history visited the V & A museum in London on the day it opened up to the public. Giving us a subtly glamorous look, Kate showed off her all-new houndstooth dress from one of her favourite designers Alessandra Rich. The dress from the designer's spring/summer 20' collection featured a v-neck peter pan collar and statement navy blue buttons all through.

Kate further accessorised this look with delicate gold layered necklaces, simple gold hoop earrings, navy suede pumps by Jennifer Chamandi and a black clutch. A mandatory surgical face mask in black completed Middleton's look for the solo event.

We love how Kate kept her look simple and added significant touches to her look with her accessories. She often dresses keeping in mind the event and occasion and we aren't surprised that she picked this semi-formal look!

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's latest look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

