Kate Middleton was a VISION in an emerald Emilia Wickstead dress & Jimmy Choo shoes at the Wimbledon finals

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the ladies finals at Wimbledon in an outfit by one of her favourite designers. Take a look!

An ardent sports fan, Kate Middleton has always made it a point to support the field at every chance possible. A regular at Wimbledon every year, this year too, the 39-year-old British Royal didn't disappoint.

Kate picked out an outfit by one of her favourite go-to designers for the 12th day of Wimbledon and was joined by her husband, Prince William for the event. In the royal box were also Jonas and Natasha Poonawala, who were seen enjoying the game.

The mother-of-three looked regal in an emerald green midi dress by Emilia Wickstead. Kate's dress featured cap sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette. The Duchess accessorised this bright number with simple earrings, a statement gold bracelet and a mulberry hued handbag. A pair of Raybans protected her eyes from the sun and went perfectly with her minimal jewellery for the outing. A pair of white Jimmy Choo pumps were the perfect addition to this look.

Known for keeping her looks natural, a basic layer of foundation, caramelised blush cheeks, perfectly filled-in brows, peachy lips and her hair blow dried to perfection into voluminous layers, completed Middleton's sleek and stylish look.

Kate stepped out for the first time since quarantining, after someone she came in contact with tested Covid positive. However, the Duchess is healthy and made her way to the sports event putting her most stylish foot forward.

We love Kate Middleton's Emilia Wickstead dress paired with Jimmy Choo heels. What are your thoughts on her look? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

