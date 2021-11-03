Kate Middleton's cobalt blue dress and green vest are simple picks to stay cosy this winter: Yay or Nay?

by Sneha Kalra   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST  |  20.1K
   
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seldom have a bad fashion moment. They're always dressed to the nines, no matter what they're doing or where they're heading. The British Royals also make statements with their choice of outfits, keeping in mind the function, venue and nation they're currently at. In Glasgow, William and Kate made two appearances and we're taking due notes from both the outfits the Duchess sported.

For her appearance at the Sustainable Markets Initiative Reception in Glasgow, she looked put-together in a cobalt blue Eponine London dress which featured a wrap-style top and ended at her calves. The outfit featured two prominent buttons on either side of her waist and her accessories for this look included indigo pumps, a brooch and minimal earrings.

Kate Middleton

Kate's makeup was kept to minimum and her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, for a sophisticated and put-together look as she was accompanied by Prince William.

Following the event, the Duchess changed into something more casual and dressed down. To keep warm, the mother-of-three rocked a turtleneck ribbed sweater in black and paired it with matching jeans. Ankle-length combat boots and olive green puffer sleeveless jacket ensured she kept warm. Her hair was let loose and styled into easy waves with minimal makeup completing her look.

kate-middleton-2.jpg

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's looks? Comment below and let us know.

