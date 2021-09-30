Kate Middleton's Emilia Wickstead purple pantsuit is PERFECT for fall and to channel your inner boss lady

One statement look after another seems like there is no stopping Kate Middleton. After attending the No Time to Die premiere in a dazzling gold Jenny Packham gown, the Duchess of Cambridge made her way to Northern Ireland with Prince William in a brilliant purple pantsuit by Emilia Wickstead.

The 39-year-old mother of three proved that she's all set for fall with her stylish outfit. Kate Middleton and Prince William made their way to Northern Ireland where they indulged in sports activities and even held a tarantula! The Duchess upped her fashion game and slipped into a brilliant purple pantsuit by one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. She wore a black turtleneck top beneath the bright purple pantsuit which featured a double-breasted blazer She further styled this with black pumps, a quilted pouch and minimal gold hoop earrings.

Adding to her boss lady look, was Kate's hairdo and makeup. She pulled all her hair away from her face into a sleek ponytail while a flawless base, blush cheeks and glossy lips topped off her makeup.

A simple black belt accessorised and completed the Duchess' look that meant business even though she was all smiling! Beside her, Prince William stuck to his usual go-to navy blue pantsuit over a blue shirt, topped off with a matching dark tie.

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's Emilia Wickstead purple pantsuit? Love it or hate it? Comment below!

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid is the queen of street style who proved there's no such thing as too much green; Yay or Nay?