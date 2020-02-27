Kate Middleton's sporty look from Zara is the causal outfit every girl needs in her wardrobe: Yay or Nay?

The Duchess of Cambridge headed out to a Sports Aid event in London and donned an easy look for it. Check it out!

Kate Middleton has stepped out again, giving us her second look this week. The Duchess of Cambridge attended a sports event in London today for which she opted for a contrasting look from her shimmery outfit yesterday. For the athletic event that Kate attended sans Prince William, The Duchess picked out a casual outfit.

Proving she is no stranger to acing the casual look, Kate donned an all-green outfit that looked extremely comfortable and breathable. Kate donned a pair of culottes from Zara that cost only 50 USD! She paired this with a simple bottle green t-shirt that bore long sleeves and fit her well. The mother-of-three knows that no sporty look can be completed without sneakers, so she picked out a pristine white pair from Marks and Spencer!

A lover of accessorising, Kate picked out green earrings that matched her outfit and her gold neckpiece which bore the names of her three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.

To head out and brace the cool weather, Kate threw on a navy blazer and let open her hair, that she secured with a band, for the sports event.

The duchess certainly looked like she was having a blast, interacting with parents and participating in fun activities.

We think Kate's look is perfect for a day out in the sun and can even be worn to work sans the white sneakers of course!

What are your thoughts on Kate Middleton's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

