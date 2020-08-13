Kate Winslet in Titanic to Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman: 10 Most ICONIC Hollywood movie outfits of all time

Taking a walk down memory lane, we delve into some of the iconic movie outfits from Hollywood films that will go down in history and can be recognised at a glance.

Classic Hollywood films are remembered that way not just because of the phenomenal acting, screen presence and dialogues, but also their notable costumes. There is a high chance that every one of the iconic films has the starlet wearing a dazzling or show-stopping dress that went from being a favourite among fans to icon status. From Star Wars to Pretty Woman, take a good look at our favourites below.

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's

Hepburn's black evening gown paired with pearls became an instant hit and has even gained cult status. The sophistication of the look combined with many noteworthy moments in the film made it a classic look that is often recreated.

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars

Princess Leia's gown was all about oversized, billowing sleeves and a turtleneck dress, making it one of the biggest '70s trends. The white gown has also rightly claimed a space in pop culture history, with many trying to imitate the look.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

While there are multiple fashion moments in this film, one of Julia Roberts' most glam moment of all time, not just in the film, was when she wore the brilliant red off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline and white gloves.

Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing

A simple white dress goes a long way. And honestly, Jennifer's fit-and-flare white number that was free-flowing and perfect to dance in while also making a statement. This easy summer dress is something we'd even wear on those sunny days today!

Kate Winslet in Titanic

Kate looked absolutely divine in the entire film, with her free-flowing fabric, silky yet feminine dresses in blush and pastel shades. One of the most iconic dresses was Rose's red, beaded formal evening gown that she wore to the stateroom and then to a dance party with Jack.

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde

Elle Woods in this film reminded us that you can never go wrong with pink. From the pink dress she wears to Harvard or the bright candy pink dress she wore when she won her first case. Pink is always in and Reese was there to tell us that!

Jennifer Lopez in Maid of Manhattan

Making a striking appearance in a gorgeous peach gown with a sweetheart neckline and a knot, Jennifer Lopez showed us how a makeover needs to be done. With her hair pulled back and a simple diamond necklace, she looked regal, elegant and classy all in one.

Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada

Well, we are bound to love every dress of Anne's in the film, it is after all about fashion. But the one outfit that stuck out and made an impression, was Andy's makeover outfit. A chic tweed blazer, stacked up gold necklaces and an all-new haircut made her look all kinds of new and shiny. Today, the look and scene is so iconic, it is even a popular meme!

Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City 2

In the midst of Abu Dhabi, Carrie Bradshaw looked radiant in a purple Dior number. A large flared skirt with a fitted top made for the perfect amount of drama for the scene. A look that was loved, and yet again, recreated by many!

Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians

In yet another makeover scene, Constance Wu's blue Cinderella dress left everybody stunned. The frills and loads of tulle, on it ensured she looked no less than a princess in it herself.

Which of them is your favourite?

