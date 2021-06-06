Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Taylor Swift: The most STUNNING Elie Saab gowns celebs wore

A popular designer among celebrities both Indian and International, is Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Take a look!

When one celebrity picks out an outfit that is critically appreciated, the rest automatically follow. A designer who has been a hot favourite among notable faces and a popular pick on red carpets is Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. While he specialised in bridal couture, his outfits that are made from lace, Swarovski crystals and detailed embroidery, are a hot favourite. He first dressed Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry in 2003 and the rest was history!

We take a look back at the most gorgeous creations of the designer so far.

Beyonce

Beyonce was one of the popular faces who picked out an Elie Saab number for a red carpet. She glistened in this nude, sheer number with silver embellishments and cut-out patterns at her chest. Poker-straight hair and glossy pink lips completed this stunning look.

Taylor Swift

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift took cues from the legend - Beyonce and picked out an outfit by Elie Saab, for the Country Music Awards. Since this was during the singer's Red era, she looked radiant in a scarlet red cut sleeve satin ballroom gown with minimal red embroidery and embellishments throughout the outfit. Deep red lips and her hair styled to perfection completed this look.



The Queen of Cannes looked stunning on the red carpet of the International Film Festival held at the French Riviera. She picked out a neutral-tone Elie Saab dress with an attached pleated floor-sweeping train. Hair styled into romantic waves and deep plump lips completed the diva's look.

Ahuja

Trust the fashionista of Bollywood to pull off an outfit by every designer fabulously! Also at the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor was all dolled up in a blush pink full-sleeve Elie Saab Couture mermaid style gown on the red carpet. Her outfit too bore an attached train but in elegant chiffon fabric. Statement earrings and her hair pulled back completed the diva's look.

Angelina Jolie

Undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world, Angelina Jolie dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a glittery gold and sheer Elie Saab gown with full-sleeves. Her makeup and hair game was kept to a bare minimum with all attention on her outfit for the event.



Seems like the Cannes Film Festival is a popular pick for our Desi divas to show off their gowns. Katrina Kaif picked out an Elie Saam mermaid-style gown for her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut. She made a splash and matched with the red carpet in the outfit that showed off her hourglass figure. Red lipstick and sleek hair completed this look.

Jennifer Lopez

In one of the most dramatic and stunning creations by the designer, JLo left us speechless. Lopez dolled up in a nude Elie Saab gown with a dramatic tulle train. She twinkled in the embellished number and ensured all eyes were on her dress as her makeup was minimal and hair pulled back into a slick back ponytail.

Jonas

Making quite a statement at the Oscars after-party, PeeCee looked ravishing in a black Elie Saab gown as she posed for the shutterbugs. While the designer is mostly known for his neutral tones and occasional bright hues, the black outfit was quite a surprise. The fit-and-flare silhouette accentuated the actress' body and was the right balance between minimal and glam.

Which diva's Elie Saab gown is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

