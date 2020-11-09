Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 3 EASY hacks to reuse your old blouses like a celebrity this Diwali

Make the most of the outfits available at home and mix-match your way to a stylish outfit this Diwali. Check out our 3 top hacks

The year has almost come to an end and Diwali is this weekend, so while we’ve spent most of our time working from home and binge-watching, there’s barely any chance to step out and shop. So instead of whining about the fact that you have ‘nothing to wear’ it’s time to dig out your traditional outfits to mix and match your way out into a stunning outfit!

One of the easiest traditional pieces you can find in every wardrobe is the blouse. Either it’s yours, you mom’s or your sister’s a blouse is pretty much a staple when it comes to any traditional outfit from a lehenga to a saree. So, instead of reserving it for it’s paired piece, it’s time to play mix and match!

Solid coloured blouses go with everything!

A simple solid coloured blouse is perfect for women who love to lay dress up and are often pairing the same piece with different outfits. A plain, solid coloured blouse can be teamed up with a lehenga and a saree. You can either chose to pair it up with the same colour family or switch things up with a contrasting skirt. If you love a lehenga but want to dress it down, this tip is the perfect one for you!

Pro Tip: To bend your way around this hack, you can even use a simple crop top to add an edgier effect!

Colour blocking for the win!

Contrasting blouses are perfect and the easiest ways to reuse your blouse. You can literally mix and match any coloured blouse with any saree without having to wonder, ‘will it look good?’

Reuse your old lehenga blouse

We all have those outfits that are super heavy and cannot be worn any and everywhere. The best trick to adopt here is to style the blouse with a super simple saree, preferably of the same hue or white. This will turn out to be a great outfit without you wasting a minute on shopping or even stepping out of the house.

Credits :instagram

