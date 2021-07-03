Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Actresses who added colour to our lives with their rainbow outfits

It's the rainy season and we cannot have a good one without a little bit of a rainbow.

Even though monochrome looks are such a rage right now, the bright, popping colours never really go out of style. Our leading ladies never seem to let go of happy colours and even when they style monotone attires, they always add a pop of colour to it as well. It is the lovely monsoon season and since the rains are not pouring hard these days, it is impossible for us to spot a rainbow. I mean a rainbow would add a bit of joy to our otherwise dull lives at home. Hence, our Bollywood leading ladies have got your back! You might not be able to spot a rainbow in the sky, but our divas are definitely looking ravishing in glamorous rainbow outfits. So let's take a look and add colours to our wardrobe as well.

Alia Bhatt looked like sunshine mixed with a rainbow as she was seen enjoying a sunny day at the beach in a rainbow striped dress in blue, orange, yellow and pink. The strappy outfit was crafted from a breathable lightweight fabric, making it a perfect choice for summer and humid days. She kept the look casual and minimal by accessorising it with nothing but delicate gold hoops.

Ananya Panday

The millennial queen, Ananya Panday went all out with the rainbow stripes. She was seen dolled up in an ensemble from Michael Kors that featured a sequinned rainbow striped jumper which she teamed with a matching rainbow striped pleated midi skirt. She maintained the rainbow theme and took it up a notch by pairing the attire with white sneakers that bore rainbow laces.

Our favourite, Katrina Kaif was seen adorning a rainbow-coloured striped swimsuit at the beach. The colourful rainbow stripes looked absolutely divine under the clear blue sky. Katrina kept it as minimal as possible and still managed to catch the attention. She layered a hot pink sarong around the rainbow swimsuit and added more colour to her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan proved that you can never be too loud if you carry yourself well with this customised unicorn dreams rainbow dress by Pink Porcupines. The strapless off-shoulder dress was decked in artsy and quirky prints that certainly set the actress apart in a crowd. She added a much-needed finishing touch to the outfit with neon ombre pumps and an evil eye ring.

Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen shining and shimmering with a newlywed glow as she was dressed in a sparkling rainbow-coloured gown by Elie Saab. The glittery number featured a plunging neckline, a belted waistband, and multicoloured sequins with hints of sheer lace. Priyanka let the halter dress do all the talking as she went minimal with the jewellery and simply opted for a gold chain necklace, a black clutch and her red bridal chooda.

Which actress added colour to your life with her rainbow outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

