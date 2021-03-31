Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Bollywood divas who took tie dye fashion to the next level

Add a funky twist to your casual wear with the ongoing tie-dye trend, just like our Bollywood leading ladies did.

The tie-dye craze has been around for quite sometime now and looks like it is here to stay! It adds a trendy vibe to your athleisure wear and makes you stand out. These Bollywood divas have glamorously incorporated this trend into their casual wear and how! Tie-dye prints have become a favourite among the young actresses, and it has managed to create quite a storm. Here are few of our favourite tie-dye looks this season!

was seen wearing this blue front-open tie-dye sweater in her recent Instagram post. The sweater has an elegant minimalism to it which further enhances its charm and provides a rich and classy look. The front was loosely held together with oversized safety pins which in turn added a uniqueness to the outfit. She teamed the sweater with casual blue denims that amplified the attire.

looked like a dream come true in this oversized tie-dye t-shirt. She teamed the t-shirt with cute denim shorts and effortlessly slayed the casual look. To add a finishing touch, Alia accessorised small golden hoops that perfectly complemented the entire attire. Just like her caption, Alia did look fruity as ever!

Our new favourite youth icon, Tara Sutaria hopped onto this trend with utmost grace. She was spotted wearing a tie-dye oversized t-shirt and shorts set. Even though the outfit was extremely casual, Tara gave it a magnificent and rich look by teaming the outfit with black sneakers and a black handbag.

Sizzling mommy, looked absolutely radiant as she stepped out wearing a breezy tie-dye jumpsuit. The jumpsuit was not only super vogue but also looked extremely comfortable, making it a perfect choice for summer. She accessorised her summer attire with an evil eye necklace, oversized sunglasses and elegant white flats.

The bubbly Kiara Advani was also spotted rocking the tie-dye look with a tracksuit. The candy colours of the tracksuit added playfulness and a sense of fun to the outfit. The outfit looked extremely comfortable and breezy. Kiara elevated her look by pairing the tracksuit with pink metallic shoes and golden hoop earrings.

Who wore the tie-dye look the best?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday - Bollywood actresses who proved that orange is the new black

Credits :

Share your comment ×