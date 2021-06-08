Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Breezy lehengas that are perfect for a low key wedding celebration

Looking to make a statement without going OTT? Here are a few celeb-inspired breezy lehengas that will help you make a statement.

Everything from weddings to college lectures has taken the virtual route. Not just that, even celebrations have now become intimate with not more than a few dozen people present. This means that there’s no place and time to go OTT when you attend a wedding. While sarees will always be a classic, there’s a charm about wearing lehengas and feeling your gorgeous best. So, take cues from your favourite celebs and opt for light-weight breezy lehengas to create a statement!

Take cues from Katrina Kaif and opt for a show-stopping printed lehenga. The pocketed skirt is a statement while the bright colours will ensure all eyes are on you. You can always take things a notch higher with traditional Indian jewellery to accessorise the look. It’s quite a modern spin on the traditional lehenga and perfect for a low-key event.

Keeping things fun, Alia opted for a ruffled choli along with her floral lehenga and it’s cute and quirky. It’s a perfect pick for a day wedding out in the garden. You can always amp things up with statement earrings or go simple as Bhatt did.

Tara Sutaria

Talking about simplicity, we have Tara Sutaria looking her effortless best in a floral lehenga. When you have a small gathering or pre-wedding functions, you can always pick this breezy number to make a statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next, we have Bebo’s Good Earth lehenga which is a statement in it’s own. Simple, flowy and breezy, the easy silhouette is taken a notch higher with the contrasting dupatta. With traditional earrings and kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, the look is a winner in it’s own!

Kiara Advani

When nothing works, a gorgeous black lehenga with a V-neck blouse is bound to make a statement! The outfit is perfect for a night-time festivity and whether you pair it with gold, silver or diamond jewellery, it’s bound to make a statement.

