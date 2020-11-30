Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 outfits to wear to your BFF's wedding

Is it your BFF's big day? Here are 5 outfit options for you to look your best while also helping out with the festivities. Check it out

The Shaadi season is here and while the lockdown times have been tough, we're utilising this opportunity to look our best. While the festivities have toned down due to the pandemic, we can still take full advantage of the wedding season to play dress up. After all, it's our BFF's wedding! Girls have always been the one to plan a wedding ahead of time and now this intimate affair can be taken a notch higher with some of the most stunning ensembles to play dress-up with.

The Haldi outfit

The one rule of thumb that you need to understand is that you cannot overshadow the bride. So make sure your outfit is always two-step backwards from what she's wearing. Now onto the start of the festivities, the Haldi is a fun intimate event where you can look your best. Yellow is the colour to pick up and a simple Anarkali can do the trick. You can let your hair down and opt for simple makeup to look your best!

Mehendi

The Mehendi outfit needs to be traditional yet easy and fuss-free so you do not have to constantly bother about your outfit. Also, it's your BFF's wedding so there's a great chance that you have to run around or dance in the evening! Keep things simple by opting for a gorgeous ghagra and balancing it out with a simple blouse. You can ditch your dupatta and instead opt for a statement neckpiece.

Cocktail party

Now, it's time to look your fabulous best in your blingy mermaid gown. For a night full of dance and drinks, you need something that is again - easy and fuss-free. Make sure you're comfortable with the neckline of the outfit. If your outfit is embellished to the T, make sure to keep your makeup and hair to the minimum!

Baraat and wedding

Gone are the days when only the groom's family dances. It's a celebration of love and everyone needs to be present! Now, it's the bride's day, so you need to take a step back and opt for something elegant yet laid-back to let her have her moment. A gorgeous saree can do wonders on the wedding day. You can always dress it up with the right amount of jewellery and you'll be good to go!

If you're not in the mood for handling a saree and you've lots of running around to do, you can always choose a lehenga. Lehengas are simple, elegant and fuss-free but still manage to make you look stunning as ever! With the right amount of jewellery, you can look your best!

Pro Tip: Make sure to select the right colour of your saree and lehenga based on what time the wedding is going to take place. If it's a day wedding, a floral lehenga can do the trick. But, if it's an evening event, choose for darker shades.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 3 Times celebs swore by their love for polka dot sarees

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×