Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 6 Celeb approved ways to style white tops with distressed denim shorts for summer

We're slowly edging towards April and can't deny that summer is already here. The temperatures are soaring high and we are on the lookout for outfits with softer fabric in light shades that can keep us cool. And what better than the basic white tee to do this trick?

Not the only ones to opt for white t-shirts, celebrities too have made it their staple in these heated months. And while our denim skinny and baggy jeans have taken a backseat, the only kind of denim we can still wear are shorts. Take a look at how Bollywood's leading ladies have been styling their white tees and tops with denim jeans, giving us quite a few statement looks.

Deepika Padukone

While shooting for her film Gehraiyaan, the leggy lass gave us quite a few summer looks that we're aiming to achieve. She rocked a pair of denim shorts with distressed hems and paired it with a simple white tank top that was neatly tucked into them. A pair of white high-top sneakers and a matching face mask completed the 36-year-old's off-duty look.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star also gave the fuss-free outfit her stamp of approval. She sported a simple white graphic oversized t-shirt that was tucked into a pair of distressed blue denim shorts. Also a fan of accessories, the 29-year-old picked out a pair of gold hoop earrings to add a dose of glam to this off-duty look.

Katrina Kaif

Giving us one hell of a beach-worthy look, Kat sported a pair of distressed blue jeans with a full-sleeve crop top with a tie-up style knot at her waist. The Sooryavanshi actress further rounded off this look with a pair of tan brown boots while her hair was parted to one side.

Ananya Panday

Jet-set ready to head to the beach, Panday looked casual max in a white crop top that she styled with distressed blue denim shorts. A checkered shirt tied at her waist made for the perfect cover-up if the diva needed it while her trusted white chunky sneakers rounded her look well.

Sara Ali Khan

Like the rest of her contemporaries, Sara too hopped on the bandwagon and ditched her usual white ethnic outfits for a more breezy look. She rocked a white tank top that was tucked into her denim shorts and layered it with a matching breezy white shirt. Ensuring her feet could breathe as well, a pair of studded slippers completed her look well.

Tara Sutaria

Showing off her stunning frame, Tara Sutaria gave us one hell of a summer look in a fitted full-sleeve crop top styled with a pair of high-waist denim shorts. The diva rocked the outfit with a pair of platform sneakers and sunglasses to protect her from the sun as she struck a pose for the paparazzi.

Which diva's combination of white and blue denims is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

