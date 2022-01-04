Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 6 stars who showed how to slay your way through the season of sweaters

Don't tell us you haven't been tested positive as a lover of a sweater. If there's one outfit we've definitely carried into 2022, it's undoubtedly all sorts of sweaters. It's the kind of loop that makes us want to be stuck in for days. This is to say one can't have enough forever-warm sweaters this winter so prep yourself to stay toasty through it all. Celebrities have a sublime set of sweaters that will define high-glam to the max. Warning: Too many cute colours, ahead.

Sweater style, but make it chic. No matter the simplicity and spiffiness you carve for, you'll find spurts of joy in these comfortable outfits that are placed below. Check these out for some hot tips.

Ananya Panday

Two words for a beanie and sweater: Better together. Look at how effortlessly cute the 23-year-old styled Kitson's hand-stitched white cashmere sweater worth Rs 21,981.64 with blue straight-fit ripped jeans and a yellow knitted beanie. She showed us all how to holiday fashionably with those combat boots.

Deepika Padukone

Trust the Piku star to do everything under the sun and rain super right. She chose to do monochrome but in pink and how enticed we are. Dressed in a knitted sweater with a turtleneck, she pulled off her look with straight-fit trousers. Those strappy heels look like a win.

Katrina Kaif

There's nothing a cup of coffee can't fix same as the sweater in the cold season. The newly married Bollywood diva picked out a cable knit beige sweater and clubbed it with shorts. Ah, we see a mangalsutra, how beautiful it looks on her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Is it even the cold season if sweaters are nowhere to be seen? We guess you're living by the campfire every min, then. Bebo wore Ralph Lauren's green sweatshirt-style sweater that bore an embroidered teddy bear. She sealed her winter style with blue tight-fitted jeans and brown ankle-length boots. Can't step out with a bag and sunnies? Your finds are right here.

Kriti Sanon

Diva in tangerine! The heat she brought with this look makes us want to drool. Wear the ribbed sweater with blue ripped jeans to make a statement. The Mimi star worked the lewk here with double chains and mini hoop earrings coloured all gold.

Khushi Kapoor

Hues like purple and pink are always synonymous with the term 'pretty'. There's no hype here and the 21-year-old's look shows you that. All dolled up in a purple cardigan-style sweater with three-quarter sleeves, ribbed details, and pearl buttons, she wore a mini white pleated skirt to stay snug and spiffy in equal parts. She's always a Prada girl proves her satin hobo bag and Mach & Mach sparkly heels are a gorgeous piece.

