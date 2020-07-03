Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor: EVERY time celeb BFFs showed off their style game

If you want the older days back where you played dress-up with your BFF, we are here to make you feel even more nostalgic!

Nothing brings greater joy than dressing up with your BFF and stepping out for lunch. It’s never about the lunch but the time we spend with our friends while clicking a million different selfies from various angles. Wow, this is starting out to make us feel nostalgic of the pre-COVID days!

I promise we won’t make you cry by the end of this story but we sure will take you back to the older days when all we did was plan outfits for the weekend out with the girls! Looks like our leading ladies of Bollywood are no different and often enjoy playing dress-up with their ‘soul sister.’ So, if you’re chilling in bed thinking about your next brunch outfit, we’re here to offer help.

First up we’re starting with a bang! we just don’t have a couple of best friends but a whole girl gang ready to take over the world. We love the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are all so in sync with each other’s confidence while also sticking to their own personal style. Bebo opts for her girl boss look while Malaika keeps things trendy. Lolo’s laid back style stands out while Amrita goes for casual chic. Truly a notoriously stylish girl gang we’d love to be a part of!

Next on our list are the millennial duo, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor! They are truly making the most of their Quarantine by dressing up and clicking photos on their terrace (we’re definitely guilty of doing that!) Looking at the perfectly timed Golden hour pictures, we now know why they chose to keep it classic in white and stepped out with a gorgeous dewy glam!

There’s nothing like twinning with your BFF! This throwback picture will definitely make you nostalgic of the times when you co-ordinated with your soul sister. and surely prove that you need something as simple as a white shirt to make a statement with your girlfriend!

We know we’ve cheated a bit with this next style inspo, but I think we’re going to let it pass! (shh..) broke all barriers and went all out while twinning with her sister in literally something as chilled and laid back like a pair of jeans and a simple tee! She was seen holding hands (also guilty) with her BFF/sister while casually walking into the airport. Goals, literal goals!

Now, what is the point of having a BFF if you cannot be goofy and stylish at the same time? The dynamic duo - and are definitely breaking all records here proving the world how it’s really done!

Looking back at these BFF style moments, it makes us wish to dress up and go out with teh girls but alas..

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

