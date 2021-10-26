Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Deepika: 7 Celeb approved ways to channel your inner RETRO queen this Halloween

With one of the most fun celebratory events aka Halloween just around the corner, this year's costume needs to be fun, relevant and exciting. Are you one of those people who want to stand out of the crowd, not want to dress up as a character from Squid Game, Marvel or DC and put your most glam look forward without trying too hard? We have you covered!

Retro looks are very easy to recreate. A staple is the iconic polka dot print that almost never seems to go out of fashion and instantly reminds us of the late '80s. Need some last-minute inspiration on how to channel your inner retro diva this Halloween? We have you covered!

Katrina Kaif

If you aren't too sure of the print and want to lay low a little, take inspiration from Katrina Kaif. She roped in the trend by picking a tie-up shirt (very retro in itself) with polka dots and styled it with a leather wrap-style mini skirt, doing colour blocking right as well! For a more experimental vibe, play around with a maxi skirt and maybe a different one-shoulder style top and throw on some cool white-rimmed shades!

Alia Bhatt

Business on your mind? Alia Bhatt's polka-dot pantsuit is just the pick for you. Her navy blue and white polka dot piece came with a statement white belt. Poker-straight hair is all you need to complete this look.

Deepika Padukone

Channel your inner girl next door with a maxi summer dress just like the Chhapaak star. We love her off-shoulder ruffle number with exaggerated details and she even opted for a headband to get into character completely.

Sara Ali Khan

Want to show off the toned figure you've been working so hard for? Sara Ali Khan's mini polka dot dress is just right for you. Experiment with colourful eyeshadow like Sara has been known to do to uplift all her looks.

Tara Sutaria

More of a pants person? Tara Sutaria's polka dot straight cut pants paired with a simple black crop top, is the easiest pick for a casual look if you're not into dressing up. Complete the look with a pair of black pumps and a sleek handbag with a dash of red lips and you're good to go!

Ananya Panday

Do co-ord sets make you happy? Ananya Panday's off-shoulder crop top with exaggerated sleeves styled with a mini skirt is the perfect retro look for millennials to dress up in.

Kangana Ranaut

Is black and white too basic for you? Kangana Ranaut's bright pink and red polka dot maxi dress with a ruffle hem and belt is just the outfit you need to get into character this Halloween. A red hairband, retro hairdo and red lips will help channel your inner Audrey for the event.

Which polka dot outfit are you taking inspiration from? Comment below and let us know.

