Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: EVERY way to wear lilac aka the celeb approved summer shade

Every season, florals come out in summer. But this time around, celebrities have a new favourite shade that is perfect for the summer. Check out all the ways you can wear it!

A sure pattern that screams summer or spring, is florals. Apart from the print, bright colours like yellow, orange, pink, blue etc, create for electric and popular summer shades. But one shade that seems to have garnered a lot of popularity and still sees potential, is lilac. The pastel colour is all about looking fresh, simple and breezy while channelling the inner summer girl. Everybody from to Taylor Swift has been wearing the colour. Check out all the ways in which you can too!

Alia Bhatt

Nothing like a fun and flirty summer dress and Alia Bhatt knows that! We love how she sported the simple number with a tie around her waist to give it some shape. Styled with yellow stilettos, we think Alia looked pretty as a daisy in the outfit.



Want something more glamorous and over-the-top? Take cue from Katrina Kaif on how to rock the lilac gown with fun floral prints on it. To add to the drama, an exaggerated bow on the one-shoulder sleeve, does the trick! With her locks styled into lose waves, we think nobody could have rocked the look better than Katrina did!

Kiara Advani

For the perfect brunch look, Kiara Advani's lilac top paired with white flared pants serves for inspiration. The simple yet crisp outfit did the deed and ensured Kiara looked chic, ready for summer and breezy at the same time.

Alaya F

With feathers being all the rage right now, we trust you'd want some of it on the current trending colour. Jawaani Jaanemann actress Alaya F shows exactly how to sport a lilac number with feathers, perfect for a cocktail party!

Janhvi Kapoor

Love the shade but want to sport it in an ethnic form? Janhvi Kapoor's sequin saree is all you need to look like the ultimate desi girl while still staying on trend! Embellished earrings and glossy makeup ought to complete the look well for any event from red carpet to a pooja.

Taylor Swift

The American singer/songwriter also picked out the elegant shade for a red carpet appearance. The diva's outfit also featured a ton of ruffles all over to add to its grace and elegance.

How are you going to wear the shade this season? Comment below and let us know.

